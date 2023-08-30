Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop joins Hull City on two-year deal
Hull have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Cardiff for an undisclosed fee.
The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium with the option of a further year.
Hull boss Liam Rosenior told his club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted that Ryan has joined us and he’s going to add a lot of competition and quality to our goalkeeping department.”
