Sport

Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop joins Hull City on two-year deal

30 Aug 2023 1 minute read
Ryan Allsop who has joined Hull City on two-year deal.Photo Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Hull have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Cardiff for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium with the option of a further year.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior told his club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted that Ryan has joined us and he’s going to add a lot of competition and quality to our goalkeeping department.”

