Cardiff interim boss Mark Hudson says he was offered the job for the season before 3-2 loss to Hull

Cardiff City interim boss Mark Hudson has confirmed that he had been offered the job until the end of the season in a meeting with club owner Vincent Tan earlier yesterday.

His comments followed their 3-2 defeat at home against Hull in which they seemed to be on course for the win before falling to two late goals within minutes of each other.

“That’s not how we wanted to see today go,” said Hudson. “I had a good conversation with the owner and there are just a few pieces to put together over the next few days.

“We are ambitious as a club, as players and coaches and the owner has got a plan for the future that shows his support.

“We have had good consistency of performances up until tonight, which was a bit disjointed. We didn’t play well in the first half and we were a bit naive in certain moments.

“We asked for a reaction in the second half and we got that and went 2-1 up. Then we made two mistakes and they scored again.”

Tan confirmed before the game that he had offered the post to Hudson.

“We have agreed to keep him for manager for this season,” he said.

“He has a contract to manage to the end of the season, unless of course he does badly. But I have faith in him, I think he can do a good job.”

‘Outstanding’

Liam Rosenior meanwhile was impressed with what he saw from Hull in the 3-2 win at Cardiff despite only having three training sessions with his new team.

The former defender took over the Tigers last week and has picked up four points from his first two games, having drawn with Millwall in his opener.

Having dominated the first half in the Welsh capital, Hull only had a fourth-minute goal from Dimitrios Pelkas to show for their efforts.

The boos from the Cardiff fans as the team left the field for half-time showed what they thought of the performance.

Callum Robinson then scored 90 seconds into the second half before crossing for Gavin Whyte to head the home side ahead.

But Regan Slater fired in two goals in as many minutes to steal the show to give Rosenior his first win at Hull.

“After only three training sessions the first half was outstanding in terms of the control, the dominance and the chances we created,” said Rosenior.

“We are going to make mistakes playing this way, but what pleased me most was the fact that having fallen behind after being in control of the game we came back and scored two outstanding goals from young Regan.

“The first two training sessions was about our defensive shape and about being organised for a difficult game at Millwall. We had a 15-minute walk through on positions yesterday and I showed them a video last night.

“All credit to them. They have shown me they believe in the style and are willing to be brave. They also showed great determination in coming back after going 2-1 down.

“I thought we were by far the better team and I’m proud they were able to come back and re-assert their dominance.”

