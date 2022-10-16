Cardiff issue sanctions against a ‘small number’ of players after pub incident

Cardiff Rugby have issued sanctions against a “small number” of players following an investigation into a disturbance at a local pub earlier this month.

The incident occurred at The Grange in the city on October 1 and prompted allegations that staff had been threatened and eggs thrown at the venue.

The United Rugby Championship side insist that “much of the social media speculation was incorrect” but have taken action against an unnamed contingent of players who were “found to have behaved in an unacceptable manner”.

“Varying sanctions have been levied against a small number of individual players, who have all expressed their deep remorse,” read a statement from the capital region.

“Those impacted by the behaviour have been kept fully abreast of the process and have accepted the outcome.

“While a small number of the squad were found to have behaved in an unacceptable manner, the club would like to stress that much of the social media speculation was incorrect, suggesting events that did not take place and was therefore unfair to a number of individuals.

“The players in question have been reminded of the club’s cultural values and their expected conduct both as an employee and public figure. This reminder will also be delivered to the entire squad.

“Cardiff Rugby takes a zero tolerance approach to any form of misconduct on and off the field and offer its apologies to anyone impacted by the players’ behaviour.

“The club now consider this matter closed and will be making no further comments.”

