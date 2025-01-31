Cardiff manager Omer Riza handed three-match ban after Swansea sending-off

Cardiff manager Omer Riza has received a three-match touchline ban after being sent off against derby rivals Swansea.

Riza was also fined £3,500 after tangling with Swansea midfielder Goncalo Franco on the touchline and encroaching on to the pitch during the final moments of Cardiff’s 3-0 Sky Bet Championship win on January 18.

The Football Association said in a statement: “An independent regulatory commission has imposed a three-match touchline ban, £3,500 fine and warning on Cardiff City’s Omer Riza for misconduct at their EFL Championship fixture against Swansea City on Saturday 18 January.

“It was alleged that he acted in an improper and/or confrontational manner around the 92nd minute and following his dismissal.

“The manager subsequently admitted to these charges.

“The regulatory commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons for them will be published in due course.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

