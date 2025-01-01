Cardiff manager Omer Riza vows to appeal Callum Robinson red card

Cardiff manager Omer Riza wants to appeal the red card handed out to Callum Robinson by replacement referee James Durkin in his side’s 1-1 home draw with Coventry.

The Bluebirds dominated the first half and opened the scoring within six minutes with a goal from Alex Robertson.

Then the game was turned on its head within the space of two minutes at the start of the second half.

Firstly, Tatushiro Sakamoto equalised with only 44 seconds of the second half played and a minute later Robinson saw red for making contact with the face of Bobby Thomas as he challenged for a high ball.

“I’m frustrated because we dominated the first half and had good control. My only concern was that we could have punished them a bit more and put the game to bed,” said Riza.

“The goal we conceded was cheap. We got muscled off the ball too easily and it rebounded and they scored.

“Having worked so hard that was disappointing. And then came the red card for Callum Robinson, which I don’t think was a red card offence.

“If anyone thinks that’s a red card then I’m a monkey’s uncle. There was no malice in it at all.

“It was the referee’s first Championship game and I think the moment got to him and he wanted to make a big call.

“I spoke to the officials and told them what I thought. The referee thought he saw it, but when he looks back I think he’ll look at it differently.

“I think we will appeal it and I think it will get overturned. But in the end it was a big point for us.”

Despite taking four points out of six in their last two outings the Bluebirds sunk to 23rd in the table, while Coventry stayed in 14th.

Sky Blues manager Frank Lampard was unhappy with the way his side started and then the way they failed to take full advantage of the extra man.

“The first half wasn’t good enough. We were too slow, made too many mistakes, and were simply not at it,” said Lampard.

“At half-time, we spoke about playing the ball forward quicker and the reaction got us the goal. The red card meant we had 40 minutes to win the game.

“I think it was a red card and you’re always grateful for the opportunity to play against 10 men. We created enough to score but we didn’t take those chances and we weren’t effective enough.

“We had the chances to win it. There is a lot to consider, but it’s all part of our story at the moment.

“To be fair to Cardiff, they defend in numbers and made it difficult for us.”

