Cardiff boss Omer Riza: ‘A lot of positives for us to take away’

After Cardiff City interim manager Omer Riza saw his side come away with 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday he said he was happy to claim a point away from home.

Riza said: “Wednesday came after us and applied a lot of pressure. They know we want to have the ball and they made it difficult for us to do that. We were untidy in possession at times.

“We got the goal and it was well worked in our sense from how we set up at defending corners. It’s a shame we showed a lack of concentration and focus so soon after scoring.

“That is disappointing for us and it really is something we’re going to have to work on. We could have gone in at half-time 1-0 up and in a positive mindframe.”

He added: “We changed the system in the second half when Wednesday had momentum and I think that tamed it a bit.

“We started to move the ball well and had a couple of chances of our own. Following that we had to deal with a lot of pressure but I think we defended strongly and saw out the draw well.

“It was great support from our fans to bring a few hundred with it being a 12.30pm kick-off. It would have been nice to send them home with three points but I think a point is good for us.

“We were playing in difficult conditions a long way from home and we could have even nicked it at the end. There are definitely a lot of positives for us to take away from the afternoon.

“Now we’re looking forward to QPR on Wednesday where hopefully we can go in with a bit of confidence after a decent point today.”

Danny Rohl meanawhile said that says Sheff Wed are not getting results their performance deserves.

Di’Shon Bernard’s first Championship goal for the club came two minutes after Ollie Tanner’s opener.

Wednesday have one win in their last four matches, having suffered defeat in the Steel City derby before the international break.

Rohl said: “I’m not happy we haven’t won but I know we tried everything to win. We had all the chances, ball possession and set pieces; everything you need to win a game.

“We controlled everything Cardiff did throughout the game. I know we have to win and getting the result is the only thing we’re missing at the moment.

“We suffered again because of the small details. We conceded the goal and it was not necessary; we have to drop in that situation. It’s positive for us that we responded so quickly.

“We missed four big chances. This is hard to take but I can’t blame my team because we’ve made a small step in the right direction today.

“We have had many games like this so far this season. We could be much higher up the table but I can’t be angry as the performances have been really positive.

“This time last season we were losing these types of games but then came a turning point when we started winning. This will 100 per cent come again if we keep performing like this.

“I’d be more concerned if we weren’t showing improvement but we are. There are lots of games between now and the end of the year and we will have many chances to take points from the teams around us and move up the table.”

