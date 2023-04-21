Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Cardiff rugby director Dai Young will not attend Judgement Day game with Ospreys

21 Apr 2023 1 minute read
Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young . Photo www.inpho.ie

Cardiff have confirmed that rugby director Dai Young will not attend Saturday’s Judgement Day clash against Ospreys at the Principality Stadium.

Cardiff, though, will not comment on reports that 55-year-old Young has been suspended amid alleged complaints made against him by club staff.

The PA news agency understands that Young did not attend training on Friday.

Cardiff, meanwhile, say that former Wasps boss Young will miss the Ospreys game due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

It is a huge fixture for both United Rugby Championship teams, with Heineken Champions Cup qualification on the line.

Cardiff currently top the Welsh Shield by four points from the Ospreys.

So one point against their west Wales rivals would see them secure a place in next season’s blue riband European club competition.

