Cardiff rugby director Dai Young will not attend Judgement Day game with Ospreys
The PA news agency understands that Young did not attend training on Friday.
Cardiff, meanwhile, say that former Wasps boss Young will miss the Ospreys game due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
It is a huge fixture for both United Rugby Championship teams, with Heineken Champions Cup qualification on the line.
Cardiff currently top the Welsh Shield by four points from the Ospreys.
So one point against their west Wales rivals would see them secure a place in next season’s blue riband European club competition.
I wonder if Dai will watch it on telly.