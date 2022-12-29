Cardiff secure point with 0-0 draw at Coventry

Cardiff held Coventry to a 0-0 draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena to record their fourth draw in succession in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Championship’s lowest scorers were without top marksman Callum Robinson, who failed to make the matchday squad, as did Kion Etete.

The former Spurs striker was replaced by Mark Harris in the starting line-up, who looked lively in the opening minutes when he saw a header saved by Ben Wilson before cutting into the box and drilling a low shot into the arms of the Sky Blues’ goalkeeper.

Captain Joe Ralls also looked to set the Bluebirds on their way to a first win in seven, but his early effort from range was blocked for a corner.

The home side came closest through Ben Sheaf, whose poked shot hit the outside of the post in the first half after some tenacious work from Viktor Gyokeres on the by-line.

Swansea loanee

Former Swansea loanee Kasey Palmer had been included in Coventry’s line-up with Mark Robins admitting he was “fearing the worst” for key midfielder Callum O’Hare after he was stretchered off with a knee injury against Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

There was also a return to the XI for Fankaty Dabo, who started for the first time since a 2-2 draw with Rotherham in October.

The powerful Palmer had the Sky Blues’ first chance of the evening when his shot flashed wide after he was teed up by Gustavo Hamer, who himself forced former Coventry loanee Ryan Allsop to beat away his long-range effort.

Sky Blues skipper Jamie Allen started and finished a move which came agonisingly close to putting the hosts in front when he won possession high up the pitch and picked out Gyokeres.

The Swede then found Palmer who slipped in Allen, but the midfielder’s turn and shot whistled centimetres wide of the post as Coventry sought to break the deadlock.

Mark Hudson’s men remained a threat on the break through Harris, who got the wrong side of Callum Doyle before turning and setting up Jaden Philogene-Bidace, but the Aston Villa loanee could only skew his effort high and wide of Wilson’s goal.

Following a quiet first half in front of goal, Coventry’s top scorer Gyokeres met Jake Bidwell’s brilliant cross but could only head wide of Allsop’s right-hand post.

Earlier, the former Swansea left-back had picked out Palmer with a cross, who took the ball down inside the box but his left-footed shot was saved by the busy Allsop as Cardiff escaped the West Midlands with a fourth draw on the bounce.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

