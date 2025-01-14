Cardiff see win snatched away from them through late Watford equaliser

Watford snatched a point at the death at Cardiff as Vakoun Bayo headed home his 10th goal of the season in a 1-1 draw.

It looked as though Cian Ashford’s 65th-minute goal was going to be enough to earn City their first home win since November 2, but Bayo struck in the 87th minute to stop his side falling to a double defeat to their hosts in a little over two weeks.

Chances were few and far between in a lacklustre first half in which midfield congestion stopped any real flowing football. Watford arrived with Jonathan Ford in goal having lost Daniel Bachmann to an ankle injury that required surgery.

A long run in the fifth minute from Alex Robertson ended with a shot from outside the area that Ford comfortably dealt with low down to his right, then he palmed away a vicious shot from the left side of the Watford box from Chris Willock.

His only other concern in the first half came when Callum O’Dowda fired in a shot from 25 yards that was deflected just wide.

At the other end, Cardiff skipper Jak Alnwick had an easy ride in the home goal and was not called on to make a save in the opening 45 minutes.

Tom Cleverley’s side arrived seeking their first win on the road since their 6-2 win at Sheffield Wednesday, also on November 2.

Watford had been beaten 2-1 at Vicarage Road at the end of last month by the Bluebirds and that defeat started a run of four successive defeats including the FA Cup loss at Fulham last weekend.

The second half saw Cardiff press forward with more urgency and purpose and they almost scored from a sequence of two corners, Watford needing the combined efforts of Kwadwo Baah and Francisco Sierralta to keep out the second.

A volley by Perry Ng was then deflected wide before the Cardiff pressure finally earned them the lead.

It was terrible defending from Watford 30 yards out as they twice failed to clear. Calum Chambers was twice involved in the build-up before the ball went from Robertson to Ashford, who finished in style as he thumped the ball into the top left corner from 10 yards out.

Watford appeared set for yet another defeat but a howler in defence by O’Dowda paved the way for Baah to steal the ball on the right side of the home box and provide the cross for Bayo to head home and push his side up to eighth in the table.

