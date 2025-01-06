Cardiff sign winger Regan Grace from Bath

Cardiff have confirmed the signing of winger Regan Grace from Bath.

The 28-year-old former rugby league player has already linked up with his new club in training on Monday.

Port Talbot-born Grace – who received a call-up for Wales’ tour of Australia last summer – will add cover to Cardiff’s squad, which has been depleted by injuries to Mason Grady, Theo Cabango, Iwan Stephens and Harri Millard.

Excited

“I’ve always been excited about Cardiff – it’s a big, historical club and a lot of legends have played here,” Grace said on the Cardiff website.

“Coming back to play on home soil has also always been something I have wanted to do, so to do that in the capital city is a great opportunity.

“I’m very much aware of all the dual-code legends who have played for, or come through, Cardiff, so to follow in those footsteps is pretty cool.

“There’s a lot of competition in the back-three, from someone like Josh Adams, who is already a legend of the game, a British Lion who is so consistent for Wales, to guys like Theo Cabango and Gabe Hamer-Webb.

“So it’s a good, competitive environment and I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible from all those guys.

“I just want to play, to be able to put together back-to-back matches, be consistent and keep learning. You learn from playing and I’m looking forward to putting my hand up for selection.”

St Helens

Grace made 142 appearances for St Helens, scoring 88 tries, and was part of the side which won three successive Super League Grand Finals before switching codes in July 2022.

Former Ospreys academy player Grace will be available for his Cardiff debut in the European Challenge Cup tie against Perpignan on Saturday.

