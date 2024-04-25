Cardiff speedster Cabango is back bigger and better than ever

Theo Cabango feels he has returned from injury in even better shape than before and that was certainly how things looked on his first start in more than five months.

Back from a lengthy lay-off following a shoulder dislocation, the 22-year-old Cardiff Rugby wing scored two scintillating tries in last weekend’s dramatic BKT URC clash with Ulster Rugby in Belfast.

It looked as though he had completed a hat-trick when he raced over two minutes from time, only for the score to be ruled out for an offence in the build-up, enabling Ulster scrum-half John Cooney to land a match-winning penalty.

That was hard to take for Cabango, but, on the plus side, his performance demonstrated he has really hit the ground running on his return.

Injury

He suffered his injury while touching down for a try against the Scarlets in early November, having previously dislocated his other shoulder.

“I think it was a bit tougher than the last time because it was the second time it was happening.” he said.

“It was a second blow, a bit of a kick in the teeth, especially the way it happened. I haven’t seen many like that.

“But I guess I knew what was needed for me to come back and I came back a bit quicker as well, which I was pleased with.

“When I was away, I got the body in a better position than it was last time. I am feeling really good.

“I feel a bit bigger, the weight is up, which is good for me being quite a small guy. I have put on about 3kgs. I am up to 86 kgs now.

“But I’m still feeling quick, which is the main thing. I’ve been keeping fast, staying fast.

“I’m feeling good and running good. I am just energised and ready to go.”

Frustrating

He continued: “There have been ups and downs. It’s always frustrating to get injured, especially doing it twice. But injuries happen, it’s part of the game.

“The main thing is I’ve got it out of the way, got them both done, brand new shoulders, so hopefully now I can just stay fit and keep playing.

“I’m just trying to enjoy myself and play with a smile on my face. I’m always happy and excited to be playing.”

Cabango’s bigger build paid dividends with the way he broke two attempted tackles for his first try against Ulster off a training ground move from a lineout.

Then he confirmed he’s also as quick and elusive as ever with an even better finish for his second as he scorched outside one defender and stepped inside another.

It would have been the perfect night for him and Cardiff had his third touchdown stood, but it wasn’t to be.

“Obviously, as a winger, I want to score, but, to be honest, I wasn’t really thinking about the hat-trick, I was just thinking about the team. That’s the most important thing. I really love this club,” said Cabango.

“I thought we had won it and I felt like we deserved to, but I guess that’s just the game. We were just unlucky, I guess.

“I thought we had it. It was right there, but it just got taken away. Everyone’s emotions were all over the shop afterwards.

“But you can’t fault the performance of the boys. Everyone put 100 per cent into it.

“It’s just one of those days, I guess. Hopefully we can put it behind us.”

Bounce back

Cardiff will now be determined to bounce back by beating Edinburgh Rugby on Saturday in their final Arms Park fixture of the season.

“It’s been amazing here with the crowds. Everyone is getting behind us,” said Cabango, the younger brother of Swansea City and Wales footballer Ben.

“We have been playing really good rugby throughout the year. We have shown what we can do, we have just been unlucky.

“It’s a close group. We will just put everything into it and look to get the performance we need. Everyone is really up for it.”

He concluded: “I am just happy to be back playing with this team again. There are not many games left, so I’ve just got to make the most of every opportunity.”

