Cardiff star Grady seeking Welsh derby revenge

Mason Grady says he has his mojo back and he will be out to prove it as he goes in search of revenge in this weekend’s BKT URC Welsh derby.

By his own admission, the 21-year-old Cardiff Rugby threequarter didn’t have the World Cup he had been hoping for.

He only started the one game for Wales out in France – against Portugal – watching most of the tournament from the sidelines.

But now he’s back playing regularly for his region and causing havoc with his pace and power on the wing, having switched from his regular centre berth for the time being.

Rampaging

He was just too hot to handle for the DHL Stormers last weekend, rampaging round the field and beating more defenders than any other player in Round 6 – no fewer than 11 – capping his display by bursting over for a crucial try from a set move off a lineout.

That was his fourth in as many games in the BKT URC this season following touchdowns against Dragons RFC, the Vodacom Bulls and Zebre Parma.

Now he will be looking for another impactful performance against the Scarlets at the Arms Park on Saturday afternoon as Cardiff look to make amends for their 31-25 defeat down in Llanelli earlier this month.

“I feel like I’ve got my mojo back a bit at the moment,” he said.

“I was probably a little bit frustrated game-time wise in the World Cup and before the tournament, but that’s just the way things go.

“I was learning off the more senior boys and I watched quite a lot of rugby during the World Cup which has helped with my knowledge.

“I just bided my time and it motivated me to start well this season and it’s going well so far.”

Injury crisis

Normally a centre, Grady has been moved to the wing by Cardiff amid an injury crisis that has seen Josh Adams, Owen Lane, Theo Cabango and Aled Summerhill all out of action.

“To be honest, when I was younger I used to hate the fact they used to put me on the wing, but now I look at it as an opportunity to get a bit more freedom on the pitch and just do what I’m good at it,” he says.

“It’s probably a lot easier to get me involved in first phase attack as well, so I’m enjoying it at the moment.

“Matt Sherratt (head coach) has given me the licence to do what I want really and get my hands on the ball as much as possible. He’s given me a free run I suppose.

“I’ve always said I am a centre who can play wing, but as long as I’m playing rugby I’m happy to play wherever.”

His defence-splitting running out wide was invaluable in last Friday’s 31-24 victory over the Stormers, which ended a series of near misses for Cardiff.

“It’s been a long time coming, hasn’t it?” said Grady.

“The boys showed a lot of character there to stick in it.

“We were 14-0 down early on, so to come back at half-time 17-14 was massive for us. The crowd got behind us and we managed to win.

“It just shows the potential this team has got. We are playing some really good rugby.

“If you look at our results, yeah we have lost three, drawn one, but we could be six from six.

“I think we’ve been underestimated this season, but it’s always good to be the underdogs, isn’t it?”

Tight knit

Grady continued: “We are a real tight knit group of boys. It’s like a brotherhood.

“We all go for coffees after training. It’s a really good environment to be in and we are really enjoying it. We are all playing for each other.

“If you look at it, it’s a really young squad and the potential we’ve got in the next few years is very exciting.

“You put a bit of belief in some younger boys and they will just show you what they can do.

“We will build on that DHL Stormers win now and hopefully it will put us in good stead for the rest of the season.”

Next up is Saturday’s Arms Park re-match with the Scarlets.

“We have got a point to prove because they beat us a few weeks ago,” said Grady.

“We are looking forward to it and hopefully the crowd will get behind us again.”

