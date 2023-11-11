Cardiff stunned by late comeback from Norwich City

Norwich struck twice late on to come from behind and beat Cardiff 3-2 to ease the pressure on under-fire boss David Wagner.

The Canaries silenced the Cardiff City Stadium crowd as Christian Fassnacht poked home his third goal of the campaign in the 22nd minute.

Cardiff responded well and saw Josh Bowler equalise in the 39th minute before Callum Robinson headed them in front on 43 minutes.

But Ryan Wintle’s own goal made it 2-2 in the 82nd minute before Adam Idah slotted home two minutes later as Norwich ended their six-game winless run in dramatic fashion.

Defeat was Cardiff’s first on home soil since early August and brought an end to their three-match unbeaten sequence.

Robinson and Norwich’s Gabriel Sara had decent efforts early on in what was a fairly uneventful opening period, although the excitement levels improved as the first half progressed.

Norwich tested Jak Alnwick for the first time after a slick move that led to Hwang Ui-jo teeing up Sara whose drilled effort was palmed away by the Cardiff goalkeeper.

But Alnwick was helpless from the resulting corner as Kenny McLean’s headed flick-on found Fassnacht unmarked at the back post to tap home.

Probe

Cardiff swiftly set about searching for a leveller and boss Erol Bulut was left incensed before the half-hour mark after referee Rebecca Welch failed to award his side a penalty after Bowler went down under a challenge from Przemyslaw Placheta.

Moments after Bowler drilled at Norwich goalkeeper George Long from an acute angle, Poland international Placheta crossed to Hwang, although the South Korean was unable to adjust in time as the ball struck his leg before flying wide.

Cardiff continued to probe at the other end, with captain Joe Ralls firing just wide from the edge of the box.

But the Bluebirds equalised six minutes before the break as Robinson fended off two defenders before crossing to Bowler, who lashed home his second goal of the campaign.

They went in front just four minutes later as Karlan Grant teed up Collins whose lofted cross was inch-perfect for Robinson to nod beyond Long from close range.

Mark McGuinness threw himself in front of Fassnacht’s strike shortly after the restart before Grant was denied by Long at the other end after being played through on goal by Robinson.

Alnwick then had to be alert to keep out Jonathan Rowe’s low driven strike before palming away Danny Batth’s header as Norwich pushed for an equaliser.

They made it 2-2 as Fassnacht drilled across goal, with the ball deflecting off Wintle.

Then after Rowe’s placed shot was saved, Idah netted the winner six minutes from time to spark wild scenes of celebration in the away end and relieve the pressure on Wagner in the process.

