Cardiff suffer Challenge Cup defeat in Brive

Cardiff were undone 37-24 in Brive but will have home advantage in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup despite Saturday’s defeat.

Rhys Priestland kicked Cardiff into an early lead, but the hosts dominated the remainder of the first half.

Hooker Motu Matu’u powered in for the game’s opening try after 10 minutes and 11 minutes later the French side stretched the lead to seven points, as full-back Mathis Ferte touched down after a lovely pass from Nicholas Sanchez.

Brive extended their lead still further with just over half an hour on the clock as Sanchez turned provider again.

His pin-point kick behind the Cardiff defence saw Kevin Fabien notch a 3rd try.

James Botham crashed over early in the second period to narrow the gap to 10 points for Cardiff and the visitors were back in the game at the 10-minutes mark as Priestland scored following a driving lineout.

Jason Harries notched Cardiff’s third try three minutes later as the Blue & Black retook the lead for the first time since the opening minute.

Brive hit back almost immediately however, as Arthur Bonneval scored the bonus point try.

The home side reasserted their superiority with 15 minutes left as Wesley Douglas scored a fifth try to wrap up the win.

