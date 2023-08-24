Cardiff tie down defender Perry Ng to new deal

Perry Ng has extended his Cardiff contract until the summer of 2026.

Defender Ng, 27, has made over 100 appearances for the Bluebirds since joining from Crewe in January 2021 and was named the club’s player’s player and player of the season in 2023.

“I’m made up,” Ng told Cardiff City TV. “My family are happy here and so am I.

“I love the city and love the club. I’m buzzing to get it done.

“I think this club has good ambition, as you can see with the summer we’ve had. We just have to show it on the pitch now. I can’t wait for the future.”

