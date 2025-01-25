Cardiff’s unbeaten United Rugby Championship run ended by Sharks

Cardiff’s four-match unbeaten run in the United Rugby Championship came to an end after a 42-22 defeat to Sharks in a thrilling game at the Arms Park.

Tom Bowen’s first URC tries and others from Alex Mann and Gabe Hamer-Webb helped Cardiff claim a bonus point as they lost to Sharks for the first time.

Bongi Mbonambi went over twice for Sharks while Jurenzo Julius, Makazole Mapimpi, Francois Venter and Yaw Penxe also crossed, with Jordan Hendrikse converting all six.

The Welsh side, looking to go five URC games without defeat for the first time since March 2018, went ahead in style in the sixth minute.

Bowen collected Rory Jennings’ cross-kick and raced past several defenders before quick hands from Josh McNally gave Mann the simplest of tasks to dot down.

But Sharks hit back to score two tries inside three minutes from Springboks hooker Mbonambi and Julius, putting the visitors in control.

Sharks extended their lead on the half-hour mark when Mapimpi ran on to a kick over the top.

Cardiff reduced the deficit to 21-10 as Bowen notched his maiden URC try after beating two defenders and picking himself up after being ankle-tapped to dive over.

But Mbonambi grabbed his second of the game within a minute of the second half as Sharks picked up a bonus point.

Cardiff again responded and Bowen also claimed his second of the match after running on to Cam Winnett’s kick through, with Callum Sheedy knocking over the conversion.

The home side made it a six-point game in the 57th minute when Hamer-Webb went over in the corner to earn their own bonus point.

However, tries from Venter and Penxe inside the final eight minutes helped the Sharks surge clear as they recorded just a second away victory in the URC this season.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

