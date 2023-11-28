Carrie Jones treating Wales’ showdown with Iceland like play-off final

Carrie Jones says Wales are treating their Nations League showdown with Iceland like a play-off final.

Wales enter the final two games of their Nations League campaign without a point following four defeats and are bottom of Group A3.

But Wales know victory over Iceland in Cardiff on Friday could help them protect their top-tier status, as well as boost their Euro 2025 qualifying hopes.

“Our main aim is to stay in League A,” said Bristol City forward Jones. “We’re going to play this Iceland game like a play-off final.

“That might be putting pressure on ourselves but that’s the sort of game we want to be in.”

Wales conclude their Nations League programme against Germany in Swansea on Tuesday.

But overcoming Iceland – who beat them 1-0 in Reykjavik in September – represents Wales’ best chance of securing the third spot they need to avoid dropping into League B and head into the relegation play-offs instead.

Jones said: “We’ve torn that Iceland game apart and we know what we’re going to do on Friday.

“Looking back at the game they dropped off, which was kind of a compliment to us.

“We need to be a lot more clinical than we were in the away fixture.

“It was a lost opportunity. Just watching it back frustrates me, the missed opportunities on goal.

“We played into their hands a bit. They’re a very big, physical side and we played in crosses a lot in the air, and that’s not really us.”

Wales suffered 5-1 defeats to Denmark and Germany on the back of that opening Iceland setback.

But Gemma Grainger’s side were much improved in their last outing, a 2-1 defeat in Denmark.

“When we pulled the game apart against Denmark – a top nation – we did very well in the last 25 minutes,” said Jones.

“So that gives us great confidence leading into the last two games.

“We’re all excited to be back on camp and we know how important these two games are.

“We all know we’re on a journey and where we want to get to. If we believe in all the right things we are doing, which we are, then we’ll get there eventually.”

