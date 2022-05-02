Celtic nations should be ’embarrassed’ by lack of investment in women’s rugby says Brian Moore

The Celtic nations should be “embarrassed” by their lack of investment in women’s rugby after England swept them aside for the Grand Slam in the Six Nations, Brian Moore has said.

The WRU announced in January that 12 Welsh players would be placed on professional contracts, and despite an improved performance that saw wins against Ireland and Scotland, they finish third in the competition after losses against England, France and Italy.

England remains the only fully professional team while Ireland and Scotland have yet to commit to any professional contracts.

But former England hooker Moore said that even if the Celtic nations invested now it would take years for them to catch up with England, who could also have progressed further in the meantime.

The Six Nations “showed how far behind the other Unions have allowed their women’s rugby to languish without committing to the professional setup established by the Rugby Football Union,” Brian Moore said in the Telegraph.

“It is no fault of anyone involved with the Red Roses that their opponents have simply not been good enough, bar the French, to mount anything like a serious challenge to England on the field.

“Wales have started to address the situation, and the Celtic unions have the money, they just have not bothered to act timeously, or at all in some cases.

“The problem is that even if they acted tomorrow, it will be at least three years before the effects of a professional structure come to fruition and in that time England should have made further strides forward under their own professional programme.”

‘Equal’

Brian Moore added that “if the huge goodwill and momentum created by England’s women is not to be lost” the Celtic nations needed to “act now and stop making excuses for why they cannot get their girls and women’s rugby in order”.

Irish rugby union player Aoife McDermott shared a picture of herself back at work last Monday the day after Ireland suffered a crushing 69–0 defeat against England.

England prop Sarah Bern also called for change, saying that the amateur status of many players in the Women’s Six Nations is affecting their mental health.

“Playing a game like this then having to work tomorrow – I really feel for them,” she said.

“I’m always there to fight for their corner because I think everyone should have equal opportunity.

“We need to keep fighting to be equal to the men. To get the support the men do and the crowds the men do because we are showing we can do it. I hope we keep carrying that momentum.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

