Sport

Charlie Savage leaves Manchester United to join League One club Reading

22 Jul 2023 1 minute read
Charlie Savage. Photo Martin Rickett PA Images

Reading have completed the signing of Wales Under-21 midfielder Charlie Savage from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Old Trafford and made one senior appearance for the club as a late substitute in a 2021-22 Champions League clash against Young Boys.

The son of former Wales international and fellow United youth product Robbie, Savage has signed a four-year deal at Reading.

The Royals are preparing for a Sky Bet League One promotion push having been relegated from the second tier last season.

