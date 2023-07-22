Charlie Savage leaves Manchester United to join League One club Reading
Reading have completed the signing of Wales Under-21 midfielder Charlie Savage from Manchester United.
The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Old Trafford and made one senior appearance for the club as a late substitute in a 2021-22 Champions League clash against Young Boys.
The son of former Wales international and fellow United youth product Robbie, Savage has signed a four-year deal at Reading.
The Royals are preparing for a Sky Bet League One promotion push having been relegated from the second tier last season.
