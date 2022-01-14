Chester FC Chairman suggested moving English border to cover stadium during Welsh Government Covid dispute

The Chairman of Chester FC suggested moving England’s border further into Wales to cover their stadium.

Speaking to the New York Times, he said that in talks with local authorities he raised the idea of moving the border so that it encompasses all of the stadium, putting an end to the argument about which country it was in.

The pitch and some of the stands in its stadium are in Wales, and the club has been told that it is subject to Welsh Government Covid-19 regulations, which bans fans from attending matches.

However, Chairman Andrew Morris acknowledged that moving the English border was “not on the table”.

“I understand why,” he told the newspaper. “The border runs through villages and fields all the way down. They don’t want to get drawn into horse-trading.”

His comments came after Chester FC postponed its next fixture amid a row over whether it was subject to English or Welsh Covid regulations.

The situation has now however been resolved, as the Welsh Government confirmed today that crowds at elite sports matches could return from next Friday.

In the interview with the New York Times however Andrew Morris added that he hoped a long-term “accord” could be found with the Welsh Government to ensure that the stadium was subject to English rules despite having its “stadium footprint” in Wales.

Another former board member at the club, Mark Howell, also added that he thought the stadium had deliberately been built with its front door in England so that it was subject to English governance.

“Normally, the main stand of a stadium is built facing away from the sun,” said Mark Howell. “At Chester, it is right in your eyes, because they constructed the stadium to make sure the front door is in England.”