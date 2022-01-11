Chester FC postpones next home fixture amid England-Wales border row

Chester FC has postponed its next fixture amid a row about Covid-19 regulations on the England-Wales border.

A statement from the club said the National League game against Brackley Town, which was scheduled for Saturday, would not go ahead.

The pitch and some of the stands in its stadium are in Wales, and the club has been told that it is subject to Welsh Government Covid-19 regulations, which bans fans from attending matches.

The statement said that the club has met with the Welsh Government, Flintshire Council and Cheshire West & Chester Council, but they have yet to “definitive resolution” on the matter, and that it would be “obtaining further legal advice”.

A club statement said: “Chester Football Club can confirm that, in agreement with the National League, our home fixture with Brackley Town on Saturday has been postponed.

“The Under 19s National League Academy Cup tie with FC Halifax Town on Wednesday evening has also been postponed.

“We have met with Welsh Government, Flintshire Council and Cheshire West & Chester Council, however do not yet feel that this matter has reached a definitive resolution and will be obtaining further legal advice.

“Whilst enforcement action remains a possibility, we are not prepared to risk the security of the Club or our supporters, as such the Board have made the difficult decision to postpone this week’s home fixtures.”

‘Constructive’

The statement added: “Open, constructive discussions are continuing with a shared commitment to identifying a long-term solution that recognises the unique geography and historical context of the Deva Stadium site.

“The Board will be seeking advice in respect of the potential breaches of the Welsh Coronavirus Regulations, which legislation will be applicable to the Club in the future and to establish any implications the Welsh Government’s proposed offer of financial support may have as an English football club.

“We are a supporter-owned, community football club and the events of recent days have been especially challenging, therefore we are extremely grateful to our fans for their unwavering support.

“The Board also wishes to place on record our thanks to the National League, Brackley Town and FC Halifax Town for their understanding and cooperation.

“We will provide further updates as work to achieve a satisfactory outcome for all parties progresses.”