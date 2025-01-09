Cian Ashford scores as Cardiff beat Sheffield United to secure FA Cup progress

Cian Ashford struck the only goal as Cardiff turned the form book upside down at Bramall Lane by dumping Sheffield United out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win.

Ashford marked his eighth senior start for Sky Bet Championship relegation battlers Cardiff with a first-half strike that settled their third-round tie in front of a paltry crowd of just 6,126.

Harrison Burrows struck a post for the Blades late in the game, but it was too little, too late for Chris Wilder’s much-changed side.

Wilder has described his injury-hit squad as “running on empty” during the Christmas schedule and he made seven changes after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Watford.

Forward Billy Blacker and defender Jamal Baptiste made their first senior starts, while three teenagers were on the bench.

Cardiff, second-bottom in the table, also made seven changes and academy players made up the bulk of manager Omer Riza’s squad.

City, who have only twice gone beyond the fourth round since losing to Portsmouth in the 2008 final, could have been 2-0 up inside five minutes, with both chances falling to striker Kion Etete.

Composed

His powerful header was well saved by Blades goalkeeper Adam Davies and then he blazed off-target from in front of goal after being teed up by Rubin Colwill.

The Bluebirds took a deserved lead in the 19th minute when Ashford dispossessed dallying Blades skipper Rhys Norrington-Davies and ran clear on goal before burying a composed, low finish.

Young striker Louie Marsh provided the Blades’ best first-half moment, with his first-time effort turned away by Cardiff goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Horvath was forced into action again in the second period, twice saving low from Ryan One and Rhian Brewster as the home side improved.

But Cardiff continued to threaten and Ashford was denied a second goal when his curling effort was turned away by Davies before Joe Ralls, making his 400th appearance for the Welsh club, fizzed a shot narrowly wide.

The Blades, semi-finalists two seasons ago and twice quarter-finalists in the last five years, pressed for a late equaliser but Burrows’ curling shot from the left edge of the area struck a post and that was the closest they got.

