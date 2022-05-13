‘Clash at the Castle’ tickets to go on sale on Tuesday, WWE announce

The WWE have announced that premium tickets for their first stadium event in one of the nations of the UK in 30 years – at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff – will go on sale on Tuesday.

Hotel and fan experience packages will go on sale on Tuesday, and pre-sale tickets on Wednesday. More details can be found here.

The packages include front row tickets, the chance to meet the wrestlers themselves, and two nights at the St David’s hotel.

The event on September 3 will be held with support from Welsh Government, as part of its Major Events Strategy.

WWE Senior Vice President John Porco said that the Principality Stadium was the “perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales”.

“The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992,” he said.

Event Wales said that they worked closely with local partners including the Cardiff Council Events Team to attract “spectacular global events such as this, which raise Wales’ profile world-wide and further cement Wales’s reputation as a world-class events destination”.

The name of the event however prompted some jokes among Welsh WWE fans, with some pointing out that while the clash will be happening near a castle, it will not be held at Cardiff Castle itself.

Adam Evans said: “It’s not taking place in a damn castle. I’ve just gone to the trouble of mapping the distance from the arena to Cardiff Castle and can confirm that the event should be called: ‘Clash 8 minutes walk from the Castle’.”

Last month Pontypridd Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones called for a debate in the House of Commons to discuss the merits of wrestling for the economy.

“I am sure the Leader of the House is as excited as I am about last week’s announcement by WWE that it plans to bring its first UK stadium tour to the Principality stadium in September,” she said.

“This will I hope be a massive boost to the south Wales economy and inspire a new generation of British wrestling superstars and fans.”

