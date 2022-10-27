Coach company that takes Swansea fans to games threatens to end service over anti-social behaviour

A company that takes Swansea fans to away football matches have threatened to end the service due to the anti-social behaviour of some fans.

Bristol-based Turners Coachways have told Swansea City AFC that they “would have no hesitation in ceasing the service” unless the situation improves.

The coach company also provide coaches for other teams such as Cardiff City, Bristol City and Bristol Bears Rugby.

Swansea’s next game is away against derby rivals Bristol City on Saturday, having felled Cardiff 2-0 last Sunday.

In a statement, Swansea City said they “wish to remind supporters that it has a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour on our official coaches for away matches”.

“The club has seen a rise in incidents since the start of the season, with supporters coming forward to raise complaints relating to behaviour, discriminatory chanting and abuse of those supplying the service.

“This behaviour affects the enjoyment for many other supporters using the service and, whilst the club has issued several warnings and bans, we will continue to work with the Supporters’ Trust on these matters.

“The club is working with Turners – our official coach travel service – to now provide stadium personnel and stewards on our coaches for the next three away games, starting with Saturday’s trip to Bristol City.”

‘Enjoyable’

Swansea City added that every adult travelling on these coaches must have a form of ID on them and be able to show a valid match ticket if requested.

“If behaviour on these services fails to improve and incidents continue to occur then Turners have already informed the club that they would have no hesitation in ceasing the service, which would have a detrimental impact for a lot of our supporters and, in turn, affect the numbers of supporters who travel away,” they said.

“The support given to Russell Martin, his staff and the players this season has been nothing short of incredible, and the club recognises and thanks the vast majority of supporters to continue to impeccably represent our football club and community home and away.

“The club wants to ensure that everyone who travels via the coach service has an enjoyable experience and gives the team the backing they deserve.

“But anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”

