Colin Ingram and Kiran Carlson inspire Glamorgan fightback against Sussex

Colin Ingram and Kiran Carlson hit centuries to lead a fine Glamorgan recovery on day two of their Vitality County Championship match against Sussex.

The pair put on 315 for the fifth wicket as the hosts closed on 411 for nine, a lead of 133, having earlier slumped to 41 for four thanks to a three-wicket burst from Jayden Seales.

Ingram was dismissed for 170 and Carlson made 148, by far the two highest scores of the match so far.

Seales completed his third five-wicket haul of the season, the Trinidadian getting up and running with a ball from around the wicket that seamed back and bowled the left-handed Billy Root.

Bounced out

Eleven balls later he had his second wicket when he bounced out nightwatch Mason Crane with a ball that lifted on him and was caught by wicketkeeper John Simpson.

Seales claimed his third victim when he had Sam Northeast caught behind off a good length ball to leave Glamorgan in real trouble.

But Ingram and Carlson set about turning the match around.

Once the shine had gone from the new ball it was all very straightforward for the pair and, with Sussex without the spin option of Jack Carson due to a back injury he sustained while batting on day one, the visitors struggled for control.

New ball

The second new ball saw Seales return to the attack, but with two set batters he did not find the same penetration he had in the morning, with Ingram scoring 14 runs from his first over back.

Ingram became the leading run-scorer in the County Championship as he made his third hundred of the season.

The breakthrough came when Carlson hit a ball into the hands of extra cover off Seales.

Chris Cooke was dismissed in the next over by Danny Lamb, who then removed Ingram, trapped lbw.

A quickfire 26 from James Harris helped the home team reach 400 before Harris and Andy Gorvin both fell before the close.

