Colin Ingram and Marnus Labuschagne dig deep but Middlesex on top at Glamorgan

Glamorgan set about fighting their way back into their County Championship fixture against Middlesex on the third day with centuries from Colin Ingram and Marnus Labuschagne.

The hosts reached 294 for seven – a lead of 134 – at stumps in Cardiff, although Ingram and Labuschagne were dismissed before the end of the day, leaving Middlesex in command.

The day began Glamorgan taking the final four Middlesex wickets for 40 runs as they went from 303 for six to to 343 all out.

Early wickets

There were three early wickets in the Glamorgan innings but a 156-run stand between Labuschagne and Ingram allowed them to erase the deficit and boosted their chances of saving the game.

Glamorgan made an early breakthrough when Andy Gorvin bowled Tom Helm and Jamie McIlroy trapped Jack Davies lbw.

Luke Hollman chopped James Harris onto his stumps for three and Toby Roland-Jones was lbw to Mason Crane as Middlesex earned a first-innings advantage of 160, with Ryan Higgins finishing unbeaten on 75.

Eddie Byrom was bowled by Higgins for 24 and Sam Northeast dismissed for a six-ball duck to leave Glamorgan 45 for two.

Kiran Carlson was bowled by Tom Helm for 15 before Ingram and Labuschagne took charge.

Attacking

Labuschagne took time to get settled but became more attacking as he settled into his innings, going to fifty with back-to-back boundaries off Luke Hollman.

Ingram looked to be more attacking and he hit 15 fours and a six on his way to his fourth hundred of the season.

Labuschagne fell to the bowling of Hollman after reaching his ninth century for Glamorgan and Ingram was dismissed for 105 by Helm.

With Harris and Chris Cooke going before the close it leaves Middlesex as favourites to secure victory on the final day.

