Colwyn Bay FC submits plans for new 1,000-seater stand

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Colwyn Bay Football Club hopes to erect a new 1,000-seater stand at its Old Colwyn ground.

The club has submitted a planning application to Conwy County Council’s planning department.

The planning application has been submitted by Seagulls chairman Neil Coverley, and the club, who play in the JD Cymru North League.

Car parking

As well as the impressive new stand, the plans include a car parking area at the rear of the ground.

Chairman Neil Coverley said it was an exciting time for the club, which played its first match in January 1881 but only moved to their current Llanelian Road ground in 1984.

“It will be a 1,050-seater stand,” he said.

“At the moment we’ve got the main stand as it is with 500 seats. We’ve got 300 behind the top end, and this stand will be replacing the terraced standing, which houses the dugout at the minute.

“The new stand will be on the bank. The 500-seated stand will be remaining. This is going opposite that stand. We are at 800 (combined capacity of stands) at the minute, and we will be 1,850 on the completion of the development.

“We are hoping when planning goes through, hopefully by the end of October, we are looking to get shovels in the ground instantly, and we are looking at a sixteen to eighteen-week period of build with the weather, so hopefully it will be completed by the end of the season.

“We are very excited. We are at a stage where the club is doing well in the league. The fans are superb, and there is excitement around the town.

“Commercially we are fine, and there is a lot of excitement with different avenues we are exploring, and everyone is working hard behind the scenes to deliver off the pitch as well, so it is brilliant.”

He added: “The club is growing week by week, the fanbase, the season ticket sales, the pre-sales of shirts online. The excitement, the enthusiasm around Colwyn Bay and Old Colwyn is immense, just a very, very good time. This will definitely take us to the next level.”

The planning application will now be considered by Conwy’s planning committee at a future council meeting where councillors will debate the application.

