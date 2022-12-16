Company left with 18,000 useless England ‘World Cup winners’ t-shirts

There’s optimism, blind optimism and then there’s stupidity.

We’ll let you consider which category Karl Baxter falls into.

The businessman has been left with 18,000 useless T-shirts proclaiming England as World Cup champions.

The football fan was so convinced the Three Lions were going to return home from Qatar as winners that he had the shirts printed ahead of the quarter-final clash with France, with the words ‘England, Cup Winners 2022, It’s Finally Home’ and ‘The Day It Came Home’.

But as we all know England suffered more major tournament heartache after losing 2-1 to France, with Harry Kane missing a penalty just to add insult to injury.

“We had a load of blank football shirts that we bought a couple of years ago, which we had not done a great deal with, so I decided to take a gamble on the crest of the wave England were riding and get some shirts printed in anticipation of success,” Mr Baxter, 46, told Sky News.

“As an England fan I am absolutely gutted we went out in the way we did,” the managing director of Poole-based Wholesale Clearance UK said.

In a message to customers on the website, Mr Baxter wrote: “We have reduced the price of these unique items as we certainly won’t be getting any more.

“So wear it with pride, add it to your collection, use it to clean the windows…we don’t know.”

Asked if he had a message for England fans, Mr Baxter simply replied: “There’s always the Euros.”

The shirts were due to sell for £29.99 are now being sold for £9.99.

We have a feeling there might be a few Welsh stag parties interested in them!

