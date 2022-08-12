Complaints over England branded World Cup displays in Wales

Panini, the company renowned for their football sticker collections, have received complaints after England branded displays for their World Cup trading cards were spotted around Wales.

The displays for the Panini Adrenalyn XL FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official card collection were spotted in Sainsbury’s in Penarth and Bridgend, Morrisons in Wrexham and Asda in Cardiff.

With Wales at their first World Cup since 1958 and are in the same group as England in Qatar, Welsh fans are wondering why there aren’t any Wales branded World Cup displays in stores around the country.

Several fans took to social media to complain.

Twitter user @bellisjones wrote: ‘Hey @Morrisons I’m in Wrexham which is in Wales, where is the one supporting the Wales team?’

Meanwhile, @EEnderinWales added: ‘So @OfficialPanini this football stand of yours is taken from Sainsburys Penarth in South Wales. Declan Rice should be replaced by a Welsh footballer given that not only are Wales in the World Cup as well but they’re in SAME GROUP AS ENGLAND’

Another Twitter user @Puzzle7 said: ‘Firstly Penarth, now Wrecsam, why is this happening in Welsh supermarkets? For a change, we really are being anti-English this time because they’re our bloody rivals in our World Cup group!’

Panini’s biggest seller, their World Cup sticker collection will be released on August 24. It will be the first time Wales fans would be able to collect a sticker album for a tournament Wales has qualified for.

For that reason it’s a hugely anticipated collection for Welsh football sticker collectors.

According to Greg Lansdowne – Panini sticker expert, the England-branded displays could be down to the simple fact of timing.

“Album, packet and point of sale imagery takes a long while to get ‘signed off’ so I would imagine the displays had been agreed a while back, probably before Wales had qualified,” he said.

The author of Panini Football Stickers: The Official Celebration: A Nostalgic Journey Through the World of Panini and Stuck on You: The Rise & Fall… & Rise of Panini Stickers, added: “In an ideal world there would be localised point of sale stands for every qualifier but the later ending of the qualification process would have complicated Panini’s life in putting their World Cup collections together. Had all the nations qualified at the same time it would have made matters a lot simpler.

“Of course it makes things worse that England and Wales are in the same group. In the age of social media it’s an issue that can easily be flagged up with Panini and I’m surethey would be receptive to looking into some bespoke point of sales stands for Wales

“In terms of the actual World Cup sticker album, the point of sales stands haven’t featured player imagery in the past (I’ve even got a 2018 one in my shed!) so, if that continues, there won’t be an issue with those.”

Wales sticker Twitter account @RedWallSwapShop said: “It’s not a great look is it. Although it’s not for the supermarkets to police, it’s more the merchandisers from Panini who commission these.

“It seems to be a systemic problem with Panini. Naturally there’s a ‘pull’ with England given their size, stars, etc, but it doesn’t really engage with our nation does it. I can’t imagine Bale or Rambo plastered up the side would increase or decrease sales, but at least it would be engaging for children – and the more grown up collectors! Sticker books weren’t around in 1958 when we were last in a World Cup, so there’s a real opportunity here.”

Nation.Cymru contacted Panini UK to ask why England-branded displays are appearing in Welsh stores and their plans for the forthcoming World Cup sticker collection.

This was the response we received from Managing Director Chris Clover: “I can confirm that the big launch of the World Cup sticker collection is on the 24th August

“Wales have a full spread of stickers like all the other teams competing and Wales stickers feature across all of our POS (point-of-sale).”

