Connacht run in five tries in comfortable URC win over Dragons

Replacement Matthew Devine’s last-minute intercept try topped off a comfortable 31-7 United Rugby Championship win for Connacht over Dragons.

Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade and captain Cian Prendergast crossed during the first half at Dexcom Stadium, as the westerners led 19-0 in search of their third win in six games.

It took 73 minutes before the bonus point was registered through Cathal Forde, and despite Taine Basham’s consolation score, Devine made sure to have the final say.

Pete Wilkins’ side applied the early pressure via a scrum penalty. Some close-in carries led to Boyle bashing his way over, supported by Dylan Tierney-Martin. Forde converted.

Dragons drew encouragement from Aneurin Owen’s well-won penalty, while Ewan Rosser and the returning Aaron Wainwright both got their hands on the ball before the attack petered out.

Indeed, the hosts were clinical soon after, Shayne Bolton’s burst out wide putting them on the front foot, and Bundee Aki’s instinctive offload, in front of the posts, sent Blade over to make it 14-0.

Connacht’s maul defence frustrated the Welsh outfit twice, and Angus O’Brien’s 50:22 kick also amounted to nothing. His half-back partner, Dane Blacker, was then swatted out of the way by Prendergast for a try before half-time.

Even the introduction of Rhodri Williams, fresh from his shock Wales call-up, could not inspire a score for Dragons. Aki broke up their attacking pressure with a turnover.

Basham could not link with his support on a pacy break, but Connacht got the scoreboard moving again late on.

Scrum-half Devine brilliantly slipped out of two tackles to release Forde for the try-line, with the centre also adding the conversion.

Basham showed impressive strength to reply for Dragons, following another O’Brien 50:22 kick, only for Devine to soon scamper clear from just inside his own half.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

