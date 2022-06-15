Controversial oil firm withdraws from Wrexham sponsorship deal

A controversial oil firm has withdrawn from a sponsorship deal with Wrexham AFC.

Wrexham which is co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had announced the American company as their new “oil partner” last month in a two-season deal which would have seen them sponsor the University End stand of the Racecourse Ground.

However, after the announcement comments in which the co-founder had said on Facebook that she was “sick and tired of minorities ruining our country” came to light.

Charlotte Lucas, who founded Lucas Oil with her husband Forrest, had taken out a full-page advert in their local paper, the Indianapolis Star, to apologise for the comments made in 2014.

Forrest Lucas is also a prominent donor to the Republican Party, and was for a time tipped to become Donald Trump’s Interior Secretary.

News of the sponsorship deal had been greeted with mixed feelings from fans, with some happy to see the extra investment and others questioning whether Wrexham should be associated with the company that manufactures automotive oil, additives, and lubricants.

In a tweet posted on their account, Lucas Oil UK said: “Lucas Oil UK can confirm it has proactively withdrawn from its sponsorship deal with Wrexham AFC.

“The change in direction and withdrawal were accepted by the Club. These changes go into effect immediately.

“We wish the organisation continued success. No further comment will be made.”

