Coughlan calls for positive response after Newport suffer heavy defeat at Stockport

Newport manager Graham Coughlan has called for a positive reaction from his players after the Exiles suffered a heavy defeat at promotion-chasing Stockport.

Striker Kyle Wootton bagged a brilliant brace and Jack Stretton and Kyle Knoyle were also on the scoresheet as last year’s National League champions climbed to third in the table and gave their promotion hopes a massive boost with just five league games left.

Monday’s defeat left Coughlan frustrated after his side saw their impressive six-game unbeaten league run ended so emphatically.

“It was very poor goals to concede,” said Coughlan.

“The timing of the second goal didn’t help, it was a killer.

“But they (Stockport) were clinical today, that’s why they are where they are in the league.

“It’s been a really tough afternoon and been really hard to take to be honest.

“I wasn’t happy, I’m not happy, but it is what it is.

“It’s one of those results we’ve got to forget, get back to work and fix it.

“We had one or two little half-chances, but we were feeding off crumbs.

“We didn’t play well, we didn’t turn up and it’s not like us. We were nowhere near good enough, the better team won, there’s no doubt about that.

“I didn’t like certain things with the group, so we’ll certainly have to address them.

“We’ve got two big games coming up and I’ve asked the lads for a reaction, so we’ll see what they’re made of.”

