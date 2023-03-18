Coughlan praises players’ character after Newport sealed a 3-1 win at Tranmere

Newport boss Graham Coughlan praised his side’s character as they returned to winning ways at Prenton Park – a venue he said was a “tough” place to visit.

Despite the home side starting brightly it was the visitors who took the lead when Aaron Wildig steered the ball home from close range and Charlie McNeill made it 2-0 soon after.

Newport substitute Calum Kavanagh settled the game eight minutes from time and although Regan Hendry grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for Rovers, it was not enough to prevent County from claiming their first win in six matches.

Some home fans made their feelings clear on the final whistle as boos and calls for boss Micky Mellon’s head greeted Tranmere’s second successive defeat.

Challenge

Coughlan said: “Tranmere was always going to be a big challenge but the boys were outstanding, each and every one of them.

“The bench had a big contribution as well and it was a really good team performance, and we want more of that.

“But it is just three points, a win after a really good performance, and we’ve had a lot of them which is pleasing.

“That victory and those goals were in our locker and one thing that we always do is score – Carlisle [on January 14] was the last time we didn’t score.

“I am delighted for the lads because we have been on the verge of winning games but haven’t got over the line. To come through at such a tough place is testament to their character.

“We spoke before the game about pressure, the environment and the noise; we had to manage those factors because Tranmere rely heavily on momentum when the noise comes from the stand.

“A lot of teams could go under and we didn’t, we stood up to it and headed everything that came into our box.”

