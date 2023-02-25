Coughlan praises Sutton as Exiles unbeaten run comes to end

Exiles boss Graham Coughlan praised Sutton for being more clinical than his in-form side, as they maintained their chase for a play-off spot with a 2-0 win.

Goals from Coby Rowe and Alistair Smith earned Sutton a third successive win and kept them two points off the top seven in ninth place.

It ended a five-game unbeaten run for County

“We lost the midfield battle, that was a key area for the Sutton victory,” said the Irishman. “They were worthy of their victory and that’s why they are where they are in the division.

“Fair play to them, they had three shots on target and scored twice. They are a team that are clinical, confident and on the up.

“We had more than enough chances to score but you could see the lads were running on empty, it was a bridge too far for us.

“We were on our last legs, we were tired, lethargic and we lacked energy.”

Sutton manager Matt Gray admits momentum is with his side as they kept pace with the Two play-off contenders and was pleased that his side passed a stern examination as they target a trip to Wembley in May.

“I’m delighted to keep the run going,” said Gray. “It’s a really tough place to come; I think they’re a good side with some good players and they were on a great run. So, to come here and keep the clean sheet and get a 2-0 win, I’m absolutely delighted.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

