Coughlan relishing ‘dream’ FA Cup clash against Manchester United

Manager Graham Coughlan has described Newport’s money-spinning FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Manchester United on Sunday week as “a dream come true”.

The Exiles secured their place in the next round of the competition thanks to a 3-1 replay win at Eastleigh on Tuesday evening.

Top scorer Paul McCallum pulled the fifth-tier hosts level after Aaron Wildig’s early opener.

But goals from James Clarke and Will Evans ended the non-league side’s cup run and set up the clash at Rodney Parade against Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils.

Newport will earn £400,000 from the game, with the tie against the 12-time FA Cup winners selected for television coverage.

The match will be played on 28 January, with £120,000 from the competition prize fund up for grabs for the winning team.

Honour

“It’s a dream come true,” Coughlan admitted.

“Personally, for me and my family, it is a hell of an honour. We’re a big Man United family, we’ve followed them through thick and thin.

“We’ve been to FA Cup finals with them, but that’s a story for another day.

“It means a lot to the football club but it means a lot to this group of players. This group of players have absolutely run through brick walls and they’ve put their bodies on the line since they’ve come in. I’m really proud of them.”

