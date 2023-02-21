Coughlan toast Demetriou late show as Newport climb to 16th

Newport boss Graham Coughlan was a happy man after the Exiles grabbed all three points at Hartlepool, thanks to a goal from skipper Mickey Demetriou in the 91st minute.

Coughlan has only suffered one defeat in nine away games since taking the helm and, after his side headed to the north-east from south Wales on the morning of the game, said: “I’m pleased for the lads, I work with them every day and see the effort.

“I felt they managed the game tremendously well on a tricky pitch. They showed maturity.

“We will take the 1-0, but I want perfection and we have had opportunities to polish the game off. We need to be a little more clinical in the final third. I would like us for once to be a bit more clinical and put it to bed so I can relax a bit.

“We do it the hard way but the lads have been terrific since I walked through the door. I just hope they climb a few places up the league and they thoroughly deserved that result.

“We are up to 16th in the table, which is a reward. Every time we have a chance to climb we have games off.”

