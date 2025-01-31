Coventry sign Swansea midfielder Matt Grimes on permanent deal
Coventry have completed a permanent move for Swansea midfielder Matt Grimes.
The 29-year-old, who arrived in South Wales in January 2015 after starting his career at Exeter, has joined for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half year deal.
The team for me. pic.twitter.com/iplC1e7EyQ
— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) January 31, 2025
Head coach Frank Lampard told the club’s official website: “I would like to welcome Matt to Coventry City.
“He is a player that I have really admired for a long time and his fantastic all-round midfield qualities and experience will be a great addition to the team.”
Former Swansea captain Grimes, who has Premier League experience with the Swans and has missed only four Sky Bet Championship games in the last six-and-a-half seasons, has made 467 career appearances and scored 25 goals.
