Sport

Coventry sign Swansea midfielder Matt Grimes on permanent deal

31 Jan 2025 1 minute read
Swansea City’s Matt Grimes. Photo Nick Potts PA Images

Coventry have completed a permanent move for Swansea midfielder Matt Grimes.

The 29-year-old, who arrived in South Wales in January 2015 after starting his career at Exeter, has joined for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Head coach Frank Lampard told the club’s official website: “I would like to welcome Matt to Coventry City.

“He is a player that I have really admired for a long time and his fantastic all-round midfield qualities and experience will be a great addition to the team.”

Former Swansea captain Grimes, who has Premier League experience with the Swans and has missed only four Sky Bet Championship games in the last six-and-a-half seasons, has made 467 career appearances and scored 25 goals.

