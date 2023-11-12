Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Coventry’s Jay DaSilva earns first Wales call-up

12 Nov 2023 1 minute read
Coventry City’s Jay Dasilva. Photo Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Coventry defender Jay DaSilva has been called into the Wales squad for the first time for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

Luton-born DaSilva has been capped by England from Under-16 to Under-21 levels, but the full-back is of Welsh descent and remains eligible to play for Wales.

“Jay DaSilva has received his first Cymru call-up and has been added to the squad to face Armenia and Turkiye,” Wales posted on their official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

DaSilva began his career at Chelsea and made over 140 appearances for Bristol City before joining Coventry in May.

The 25-year-old’s brother Cole was capped by Wales at various age groups, including at Under-21 level.

Wales will qualify automatically for Euro 2024 next summer if they win their final two qualifiers, away to Armenia on Saturday and at home to Turkey three days later.

