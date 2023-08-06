Crysencio Summerville’s late equaliser earns Leeds point against Cardiff

Crysencio Summerville was Leeds’ hero as his stoppage-time equaliser rescued a dramatic 2-2 draw against gutsy Cardiff.

The Dutchman rifled home low into the corner with seconds remaining as Daniel Farke’s men pocketed a point after being two goals behind at the interval.

The new-look Bluebirds had defended their goal superbly in the second half, but they were thwarted at the death.

It was an impressive season opener for the Welshmen after they ended the last campaign way down in 21st place in the second tier.

With Farke and Erol Bulut both taking charge of their respective teams for the first time, it proved to be a rather cagey opening quarter-of-an-hour.

At that point it was Leeds who burst into life, with Wilfried Gnonto leading the charge.

After seeing a smart effort blocked bravely by Mark McGuinness, the electric Italian then volleyed inches past the upright after meeting Luke Ayling’s knock-down.

It was the Bluebirds who stunned the home faithful after 23 minutes, however, courtesy of one of their debutants.

Josh Bowler – signed on loan from Nottingham Forest during the week – notched at the second attempt from eight yards.

Callum O’Dowda had crossed in from the left, and after Ethan Ampadu blocked an initial strike, Ike Ugbo teed up Bowler and he side-footed home smartly.

Shock

The goal was clearly a huge shock for Leeds, but they responded positively.

Summerville fired a free-kick into the wall, before Daniel James charged towards the Cardiff box and blazed disappointingly over the top.

Summerville forced Bluebirds goalkeeper Jak Alnwick into a flying save, before Elland Road was stunned again as the visitors notched a second six minutes before the interval.

Ugbo – another debutant – slid in to poke home Aaron Ramsey’s deflected cross at the far post.

Ramsey – back making his third Bluebirds bow after 12 years away – was proving hugely influential as the visitors were now in firm control.

Three minutes into the second period Leeds were right back in contention when Liam Cooper powerfully headed home Summerville’s out-swinging corner.

With the home fans still on their feet, Gnonto danced through the Cardiff defence before seeing a shot flicked on to the top of the bar by Alnwick.

At the three-quarter point it was all Leeds, with Alnwick superb again when keeping out James’ curling strike.

The Bluebirds were offering precious little as an attacking force, but their defence was standing firm in the face of now consistent Leeds pressure.

They also survived strong penalty appeals when Summerville was sent tumbling under a challenge.

Leeds, however – back in the Championship after three seasons in the top flight – finally got the point they probably deserved when Summerville rifled home after Luis Sinisterra’s initial effort ricocheted into his path.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

