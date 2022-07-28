Custom made Adidas Cymru World Cup trainers go on sale

Just when you thought you couldn’t get more lovely looking custom Cymru trainers – more pairs come along.

These new trainers from BG Customs, quickly come hot on the heels (pun fully intended) of a limited edition range of 50 pairs of trainers from the company that sold out in record time.

The white colour way was limited to just 50 pairs and unsurprisingly were quickly snapped up.

Now the company is offering a new style Wales design in a red colour way after requests from fans and the sheer demand for Cymru World Cup branded trainers.

“The first pair sold out within 30 minutes of posting them on the website, we was extremely happy with the response we had,” said BG Customs owner Billy Gibbs.

“Wales fans are very passionate and it’s one of the fastest sellers we’ve had in the six years of doing it so we are extremely happy.”

Collectors

Now, Billy is imploring Wales fans to keep their eyes peeled for the BG Customs website this Sunday when the new red trainers go on sale.

“This new pair which we will be releasing this Sunday will be going on general sale, so there will be a lot more pairs, around 100 this time, but if it’s anything like the last pair they’re 100% still going to get snapped up,” he said.

“We are really looking forward to it.”

The new trainers which are sure to appeal to trainer collectors are priced £165. Incorporating the Together Stronger slogan, the Welsh flag, the Wales badge, and a specially designed graphic on the tongue, they will be available to order from www.bgcustoms.co.uk at 6pm this Sunday.

