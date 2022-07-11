Custom made Cymru World Cup trainers go on sale

We’re not saying these trainers are the greatest trainers we’ve ever seen – but they’re in the top one.

These custom Cymru World Cup Adidas trainers are on sale – and there are only 50 pairs available.

Going on sale last night, they’ve quickly been snapped up with only a few pairs still for sale, but you’ll have to be quick.

The trainers which incorporate Dafydd Iwan’s ‘Yma o Hyd’, the Welsh flag and the Wales badge don’t come cheap at £165, but they are sure to appeal to trainer collectors given their limited edition.

Sold by BG Custom Designs – who also have customs designs for the likes of Oasis, Liam Gallagher, The Stones Roses, Star Wars and many more – the company’s website has this to say about the Cymru trainers.

‘These ones are extremely limited and can sell out at any time, we only require a deposit today then the remainder closer to completion. Once you’ve placed your order, we will contact you via text message with an exact date of completion. They’ll be ready before the World Cup starts in November, only 50 pairs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Genuine Adidas shoes

Various sizes available

Handcrafted custom design

⚠️ IMPORTANT: Orders will be completed/shipped between the months of August – November 2022.’

The trainers are available HERE

