Cymru draw Bosnia and Herzegovina at home in opening World Cup play-off round

Cymru will have home advantage next month when they head into the play-off stages of qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Gemma Grainger’s side, who are bidding to reach the finals of a major tournament for the first time, meet Bosnia and Herzegovina in the opening play-off round.

If they win that game they will be away to Switzerland for the second-round play-off final on 11 October.

The two winners in round two with the highest ranking qualify for the finals automatically, but the third placed team would have to take part in an inter-continental play-off in New Zealand.

Cymru secured their place in the play-offs after a goalless draw against Slovenia in front of a record crowd of 12,741 in Cardiff last Tuesday.

Scotland have also qualified and are at home to Austria in their first-round match.

If they win will be at home again in a final against the Republic of Ireland.

Scotland reached their first World Cup finals in 2019 but missed out on this summer’s European Championship after finishing behind Finland and Portugal in their qualifying group.

According to Fifa’s world rankings, Iceland, in 14th, are the strongest side involved in the European play-offs ahead of Belgium, who are 19th.

Austria are ranked 20th and Switzerland are 21st with Scotland, who are 23rd, coming next.

The Republic of Ireland are ranked 26th, with Portugal 27th and Cymru 30th, while Bosnia & Herzegovina are 63rd.

