Sport

Cymru play out goalless draw in friendly with New Zealand

28 Jun 2022 1 minute Read
Wales head coach Gemma Grainge. Photo Bradley Collyer PA Images

Cymru played out a goalless draw against New Zealand in their friendly in Pinatar, Spain.

Gemma Grainger’s side are continuing preparations ahead of the crucial final two World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Slovenia in September, where victories can guarantee a play-off place.

At 22, New Zealand are nine places higher than Wales in the FIFA world rankings and will be joint-hosts in 2023 along with Australia.

Wales, who have been away on a week’s training camp in south east Spain, created an early chance when an inch-perfect delivery from Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle found Natasha Harding on the right, but the former Reading forward saw her shot deflected just off target.

The Football Ferns threated late in the first half through a long-range shot from Elizabeth Anton before Meikayla Moore headed over from a corner.

In a game of few chances, which saw drinks breaks because of sweltering temperatures, New Zealand almost snatched a late victory when substitute Jacqui Hand’s header was pushed onto the crossbar by Wales goalkeeper Laura O’Sullivan.

