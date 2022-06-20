Cymru rest Jess Fishlock for New Zealand clash

Boss Gemma Grainger has announced a 25-player squad for the friendly match against New Zealand in Pinatar, Spain on Tuesday 28 June.

Cymru will travel to Spain without midfielder Jess Fishlock, who is being rested for the friendly clash, while Manchester United and Cymru WU19 goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel receives her first call up to the senior team.

Ahead of the main squad travelling to Spain, there will be a two-day development camp at the FAW’s HQ in the Vale.

Several new faces will join the senior setup for the first time at the camp, including Arsenal’s Bethan McGowan and Cardiff City’s Phoebie Poole, who have both played in the Genero Adran Premier in recent seasons.

World Cup Qualifiers

The match against New Zealand, who are jointly hosting next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup alongside Australia, will be the squad’s final preparations ahead of the two remaining FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September for Grainger’s players.

With France in charge of Group I, Wales are competing with Slovenia and Greece for second place and and a play-off spot.

They travel to take on on Greece on 2 September before hosting Slovenia four days later.

Cymru last faced New Zealand in June 2019, where a late Kayleigh Green goal secured a 1-0 win at the Leckwith Stadium.

Cymru Squad: Laura O’SULLIVAN (Cardiff City Ladies), Olivia CLARK (Coventry United), Poppy SOPER (Unattached), Safia MIDDLETON-PATEL (Manchester United), Rhiannon ROBERTS (Liverpool), Josie GREEN (Unattached), Hayley LADD (Manchester United), Gemma EVANS (Reading), Rachel ROWE (Reading), Lily WOODHAM (Reading), Sophie INGLE (Chelsea), Anna FILBEY (Unattached), Angharad JAMES (Orlando Pride), Georgia WALTERS (Sheffield United), Carrie JONES (Manchester United), Ffion MORGAN (Bristol City), Megan WYNNE (Unattached), Elise HUGHES (Unattached), Kayleigh GREEN (Brighton & Hove Albion), Helen WARD (Watford), Natasha HARDING (Unattached), Ceri HOLLAND (Liverpool), Chloe WILLIAMS (Manchester United), Morgan ROGERS (Tottenham Hotspur), Chloe BULL (Bristol City).

Development Camp Squad: Laura O’SULLIVAN (Cardiff City Ladies), Olivia CLARK (Coventry United), Poppy SOPER (Unattached), Safia MIDDLETON-PATEL (Manchester United), Morgan ROGERS (Tottenham Hotspur), Maria FRANCIS-JONES (Manchester City), Bethan ROBERTS (Reading), Rachel ROWE (Reading), Ella POWELL (Bristol City), Anna FILBEY (Unattached), Ellen JONES (University of Colorado), Gwen DAVIES (Bristol City), Chloe BULL (Bristol City), Charlie ESTCOURT (Coventry United), Carrie JONES (Manchester United), Chloe WILLIAMS (Manchester United), Ffion MORGAN (Bristol City), Megan WYNNE (Unattached), Hannah CAIN (Leicester City), Elise HUGHES (Unattached), Georgia WALTERS (Sheffield United), Alice GRIFFITHS (Southampton), Lauren THOMAS (Blackburn Rovers), Josie LONGHURST (Brighton & Hove Albion), Bethan MCGOWAN (Arsenal), Phoebie POOLE (Cardiff City Women).

