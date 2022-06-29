Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Dad’s joy at son’s chance meeting with Gareth Bale at Welsh star’s old school

29 Jun 2022 4 minutes Read
Gareth Bale pictured with Evan Shearer (Credit: David Shearer)

A young pupil from Whitchurch High School was thrilled when he bumped into Welsh superstar Gareth Bale.

Evan Shearer had competed in the Cardiff and Vale Athletics Championships and on returning to his school – Whitchurch High – he was stunned to see the Wales talisman with a film crew.

It was only natural then he got a picture with the LAFC bound star.

Posting the picture on Twitter, Evan’s dad – David, a professor in Elite Performance Psychology at University of South Wales, joked: ‘My son ran in the Cardiff and Vale athletic champs yesterday for @WhitchurchPE. ‘Some bloke’ was so inspired by Evan’s 1500m he kept pestering him for a photo when he got back to school #heroeswithoutcapes Thanks
@GarethBale11’

The Welsh football icon was back on home turf filming around Cardiff and at his old school for a video about his roots for his new club Los Angeles FC.

One of Bale’s old schoolmates called ahead to make sure it was OK for the footballer to come and do some filming at the school and, of course, Whitchurch High were only too willing to oblige for one of their greatest-ever alumnus.

Bale arrived at the school at around 6pm, when he met with some of the children who had been on an athletics day out and some who had been rugby training.

The school posted on Twitter: ‘Lovely surprise today for LAFC bound Gareth Bale to come and say hello at the school such a great role model for our kids👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 good luck with your new club LAFC and with Wales in the world cup’

It’s been productive few days for Bale.

After he sent shockwaves around the football world after announcing his signing with LAFC, ensuring he has a club to play for to maintain his fitness ahead of Qatar, he has today been awarded the goal which sent Wales to the World Cup following a technical review.

Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in their play-off final in Cardiff earlier this month.

The decisive strike initially went down as an own goal by Andriy Yarmolenko after he headed in Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick.

But that verdict has now been overturned, moving Bale – who is set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC following his departure from Real Madrid – on to 40 international goals.

Wales’ Gareth Bale (centre) celebrates with team-mates and staff after qualifying for the Qatar World Cup. Picture by David Davies

“Following a technical review, @GarethBale11 has been awarded the winning goal against Ukraine that sent us to the #FIFAWorldCup,” read a post on Wales’ Twitter account.

“Llongyfarchiadau ein Capten! (Congratulations to our captain!) Time to celebrate that goal all over again!”

Wales’ only previous World Cup appearance came in Sweden in 1958.

Robert Page’s men have been drawn in Group B for Qatar, alongside Iran, the United States and rivals England.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.