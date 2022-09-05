Watch: The inspiring Dafydd Iwan speech and song with Wales’ women’s team that will give you goosebumps

If you’re Welsh and want your heart warmed and to feel goosebumps on your arms look no further than this inspiring video by the Welsh FA of Dafydd Iwan’s meeting with the Wales women’s football team.

Singer Dafydd Iwan, who entertained the Wales men’s team so memorably before they clinched a place at the football World Cup against Ukraine in June, was hoping the good fortune rubs off on the women’s team as he paid them – and Mr Urdd – a visit before the big match tomorrow.

Wales only need a point from their final qualifier against Slovenia on Tuesday at Cardiff City Stadium to reach next month’s play-offs, having beaten Greece 1-0 on Saturday.

Nearly 12,000 tickets have been sold for the match – more than double the previous record of 5,455 that saw Wales beat Estonia 4-0 last October.

In the bilingual video Dafydd Iwan says that it’s “an honour” to meet the women’s team, before joking that he’s “glad he’s sharing the stage with Mr Urdd because he makes me look slim”.

He added that he’s had to drive down four hours to see them but “it was worth it”.

“Because I’ve met the other team and you are by far the most important of the two Welsh national teams,” he said. “And you are part of this great thing that is happening to Welsh football today.

“These are miserable times you know, and there are some difficult months ahead of all of us but you are one of the bright spots in today’s life.

“And thank you for that. Thank you for the way you play. Thank you for the way you play for Wales. Thank you for the way you play for each other. Thank you for playing with a smile on your face.”

The highlight of the video however comes when, after having his picture taken with the Wales team, he breaks out into an impromptu rendition of what has almost become Wales’ second national anthem ‘Yma o Hyd’.

The video earned a huge reaction on social media with many saying it had given them “goosebumps”.

Waw @Cymru’n codi calonnau unwaith eto❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️😀 Wow, whenever the real world gets you down, you can always count on the brilliant @FAWales to banish the blues❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️😀 #TogetherStronger #ymaohyd #BeFootball https://t.co/lJdCxg57m2 — Rhydian Bowen Phillips (@RhydBowPhill) September 5, 2022

Pob lwc merched This song gets me every time 😭 https://t.co/opCOTeBCrR pic.twitter.com/u13ZyuDfEO — Aled Roberts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇦🇹 (@capaled) September 5, 2022

Omg makes my hairs stand up on end!!!!! Come on the girls 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/DLZMSCDcaK — Bethan Jones (@Bethan_Jones89) September 5, 2022

