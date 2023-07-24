Dai Young steps down as Cardiff boss despite being cleared of bullying

Dai Young has stepped down as Cardiff’s director of rugby despite an independent investigation finding insufficient evidence to support the bullying allegations made against him.

Former Wales prop Young was suspended in April after he was accused of bullying members of staff, a claim that he categorically denied.

A barrister was appointed to investigate the allegations and concluded that no further action should be taken as they could not be substantiated.

However, the toll of the episode taken on both Young and Cardiff has resulted in his departure.

“Unfortunately this process has caused strain on the working relationship between Cardiff Rugby and Dai Young,” a statement by the Welsh region said.

“In the circumstances, regrettably, it has been mutually agreed by the parties to terminate Dai’s employment contract in accordance with terms within that allow for early termination.

“Cardiff Rugby would like to thank Dai for his latest contribution during the last two years, which culminated in finishing as the highest placed Welsh club in the United Rugby Championship.

“We wish Dai the very best with whatever the future holds for him. Work will now begin to appoint a successor and coaching team at the Arms Park with 14 weeks still remaining until the 2023-24 season kicks off.”

