Daily Mail brands Wales ‘England B’ after Kieffer Moore says he would ‘love to knock them out’

The Daily Mail has branded Wales ‘England B’ after Wales striker Kieffer Moore said that he would love to knock the team’s footballing rivals out of the competition.

The London-based newspaper made the claim saying that nine of Wales’ players had been born over the border, despite their Welsh ancestry and choosing to represent their nation on the football pitch.

There are 237 players at the World Cup who will be representing their nations who were born elsewhere, with Morocco having the most at 14, and Tunisia and Senegal having 12 with the bulk having been born in France.

Wales has 10 within their 26-man squad, with nine born in England and Adam Davies born in Germany.

“They proudly belted out the Welsh national anthem as they took part in the nation’s first World Cup game in 64 years,” the Daily Mail said.

“But nine players in the Wales squad who salvaged a draw against the United States were actually born across the border in England, leading them to be dubbed ‘England B’ by a cheeky few.”

The newspaper however pointed to comments by Wales striker Kieffer Moore which suggested that Wales did not consider themselves an ‘England B’ team at all.

“I can’t wait to knock them out, it would be amazing,” he said. “There will be no mixed loyalties.”

Wales will play Wales B on Tuesday in their final group game on the 29th of November.

