Dan Lydiate and Will Rowlands ruled out for the rest of the Autumn Nations Series

Wales will be without Dan Lydiate and Will Rowlands for the rest of the Autumn Nations Series due to injury.

Both were forced off during Saturday’s win over Argentina and an update from the Welsh Rugby Union on Monday revealed flanker Lydiate had suffered a broken forearm while lock Rowlands is sidelined with a shoulder issue.

Lydiate had started the 20-13 success over the Pumas at the Principality Stadium a matter of days after the death of his father John, but is now set for a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has called up locks Dafydd Jenkins and Rhys Davies as replacements for the injured duo with fixtures still to come against Georgia and Australia later this month.

Teenager Jenkins has made seven appearances for Exeter and been a regular for Wales’ Under-20s while Ospreys’ Davies was part of last year’s Autumn Nations Series squad.

