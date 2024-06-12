Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Dan Thomas joins Cardiff after seven years at Bristol

12 Jun 2024 1 minute read
Dan Thomas scores for Bristol. Photo David Davies PA Images

Flanker Dan Thomas has ended his seven-year spell at Bristol by joining Cardiff.

Thomas, 30, made 144 appearances for the Bears but now follows fellow Welshman Callum Sheedy in moving from Ashton Gate to Cardiff Arms Park ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“I am a proud Welshman and to be able to return home to Wales with Cardiff was a big pull in my decision,” Carmarthen-born Thomas told the club website.

“Being able to play in the URC is also something that appealed to me given the challenge of going up against so many different playing styles in different countries and environments.”

Gloucester

Thomas spent three years at Gloucester before joining Bristol.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt said: “I’m really pleased to bring Dan on board ahead of next season and feel he is a really good fit for the club.

“He suits our attacking playing style as a fast and dynamic openside, who is effective on both sides of the ball and has a lot of experience from the Premiership.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.